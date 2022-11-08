Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,732 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 43.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,289,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after purchasing an additional 170,801 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 158.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 707,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433,937 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,377. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

