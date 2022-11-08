CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.39 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.92.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. 10,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

