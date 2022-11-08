Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNTY. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.11 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $212.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,503,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 39.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 227,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

