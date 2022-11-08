Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.77 million. Certara also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.43.

CERT traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.74. 2,203,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,595. Certara has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

