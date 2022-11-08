Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $7.39 on Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.63 billion and $2.03 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $7.39 or 0.00039868 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00558006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.61 or 0.29065626 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.