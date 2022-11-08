Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

