Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company.
CTHR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
