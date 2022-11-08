Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chart Industries from $209.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.92.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.57. 8,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.18. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 130.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

