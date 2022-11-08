Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $706.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

