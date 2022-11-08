Chemed Co. (CHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Chemed has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $20.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.
Chemed Stock Performance
NYSE:CHE opened at $484.24 on Tuesday. Chemed has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.54 and a 200-day moving average of $476.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insider Activity at Chemed
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,256. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.