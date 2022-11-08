Chemed Co. (CHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Chemed has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $20.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $484.24 on Tuesday. Chemed has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.54 and a 200-day moving average of $476.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,256. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

