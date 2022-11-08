Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Trading Up 10.7%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) was up 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.35. Approximately 182,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 359,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.50.

The company has a market cap of C$956.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

