Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Trading Up 10.7%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) was up 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.35. Approximately 182,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 359,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.50.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$956.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.94.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Read More
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.