Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REFI opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

