China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.44

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.
China Merchants Port Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10.
China Merchants Port Company Profile
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Merchants Port (CMHHY)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.