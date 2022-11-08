Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,298. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

