CIBC Lowers Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) to Tender

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$23.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.68.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

Insider Transactions at Summit Industrial Income REIT

In other Summit Industrial Income REIT news, Director Louis Maroun acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,309,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,300,356.80.

