Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) versus Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Critical Analysis

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -54.21% -536.78% -58.58% Sangamo Therapeutics -158.67% -51.88% -26.76%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 971.43%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 268.73%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $49.57 million 0.78 -$42.47 million ($0.55) -1.02 Sangamo Therapeutics $110.70 million 4.79 -$178.29 million ($1.19) -2.85

Cidara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression. It develops SB-525, which is in Phase III AFFINE clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia A; ST-920, a gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II STAAR clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; and SAR445136, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II PRECIZN-1 clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company also develops TX200, chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplant rejection; KITE-037, a cell therapy for the treatment of cancer; ST-501 for the treatment of tauopathies; and ST-502 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and neuromuscular disease. It has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.