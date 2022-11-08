Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $368.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $329.00 to $368.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.79.

Shares of CI opened at $324.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.33. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $328.60. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 327.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 19.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

