Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 138,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,832. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,866,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,658,000 after acquiring an additional 428,314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after acquiring an additional 252,264 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

