Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 155.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLAR. Raymond James downgraded Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,336. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Clarus has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $321.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Clarus by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

