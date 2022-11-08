CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

