Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,414 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up 5.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 944,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

CCEP traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,068. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.