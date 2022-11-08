Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CDE opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.64.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 61.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 768,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 292,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 446,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 170,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 109,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
