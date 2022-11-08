Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 61.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 768,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 292,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 446,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 170,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 109,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Coeur Mining

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial lowered Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

