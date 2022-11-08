Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Raised to $57.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 94.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

