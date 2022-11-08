Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COHU. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $25,646.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Cohu by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 629,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,535,000 after buying an additional 615,899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after buying an additional 465,777 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cohu by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after buying an additional 316,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 187,115 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

