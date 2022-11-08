Coin98 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.17 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $63.74 million and approximately $25.17 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001490 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.00 or 0.01665517 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005873 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00044379 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.10 or 0.01787886 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.