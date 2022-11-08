Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $77.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $56.97 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,987. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 425,980 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $80,877,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 64.3% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

