Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

CL stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

