Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Boosted by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,773. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

