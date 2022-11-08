Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Comerica has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comerica to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

CMA stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.48. 2,504,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Comerica by 37.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Comerica by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

