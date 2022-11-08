Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 160.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

NYSE CHCT opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $893.09 million, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

