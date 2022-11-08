Comparing Aurora Innovation (AUR) and Its Peers

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aurora Innovation to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation’s peers have a beta of -5.57, indicating that their average share price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aurora Innovation Competitors 247 1656 2863 57 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aurora Innovation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 185.33%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 45.00%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -1,815.83% -23.14% -21.22% Aurora Innovation Competitors -253.11% -32.68% -7.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million -$755.45 million -1.19 Aurora Innovation Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.68

Aurora Innovation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aurora Innovation peers beat Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.