CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $177,923.20 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 34,216 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $177,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,715,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,519,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 11,445 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $61,574.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 24,215 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $145,532.15.

On Monday, August 29th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 42,670 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $256,446.70.

CompoSecure Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.11. 77,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $388.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.44). CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. Analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $156,000,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CompoSecure by 334.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

