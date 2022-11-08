Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $48.06 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Compound has a total market cap of $349.25 million and $53.12 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $48.06 or 0.00238934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00127720 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00066968 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025536 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.30485191 USD and is down -7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $46,392,640.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

