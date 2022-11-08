Compound Dai (CDAI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $556.55 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Compound Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Compound Dai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $556.55 million and $6.67 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00588203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,038.40 or 0.30638541 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Compound Dai’s launch date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

