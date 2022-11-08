Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.06 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTG remained flat at $7.89 during trading on Tuesday. 25,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
