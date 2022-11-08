Conflux Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.90 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $83.90 million and $3.38 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,533.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00329150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00121415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00748936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00569649 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00230462 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

