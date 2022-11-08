Conflux Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.49 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $81.41 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,195.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00323237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00118482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00754470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.45 or 0.00561781 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00228337 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.04103792 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $6,333,500.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.