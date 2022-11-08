Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after acquiring an additional 265,822 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,399,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 16,645.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 162,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 158,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.68. 14,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,411. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.42 and a 200 day moving average of $399.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.