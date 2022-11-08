Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 950,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,194,000. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,639,000 after purchasing an additional 232,183 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,091.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,971,000 after buying an additional 1,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 775,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 150,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,499. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.