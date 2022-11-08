Connectus Wealth LLC Has $18.33 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.25. 260,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

