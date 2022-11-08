Connectus Wealth LLC Has $39.37 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Booking worth $39,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Booking by 129.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Booking by 250.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 2.7 %

BKNG traded up $50.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,884.17. 8,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,801.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,936.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,463.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.