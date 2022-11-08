Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $25.69 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,051,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 795.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

