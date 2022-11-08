Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,612,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 7.20% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $117.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $165.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

