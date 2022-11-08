Connectus Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $903,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 94,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,142. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.