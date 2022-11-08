Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 184,328 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,328 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 24.83% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $28,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYGH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.32. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,045. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.39 and a 12 month high of $88.27.

