Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $42.91 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 145,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,907,000. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,045. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.59 and a 200 day moving average of $308.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

