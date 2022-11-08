ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of COP opened at $134.94 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

