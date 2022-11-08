Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Raised by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 795.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.31.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

