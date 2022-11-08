Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.78 and a 200-day moving average of $241.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 795.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

