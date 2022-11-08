Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New C$2,250.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,401.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,433.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,511.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,280.00 and a 52-week high of $1,919.99.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

