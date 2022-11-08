ContourGlobal plc (GLO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.22 on November 25th

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.22 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $4.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GLO stock opened at GBX 254 ($2.92) on Tuesday. ContourGlobal has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.60 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.23 ($3.03). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.33.

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

